Speechmatics Partners with Prosodica on Call Analytics

Speechmatics, a speech recognition technology provider, and Prosodica, a provider of voice and audio analysis technology, are teaming up to deliver a contact center voice data analysis solution.

Prosodica's analytics applications are delivered through the carrier-integrated enhanced network services platform of Vail Systems, its parent company. These applications integrate proprietary voice analysis technology with Speechmatics any-context speech recognition to generate next-level insights from recorded calls. Using Prosodica applications, call centers gain perspectives into the character and content of their customer conversations.

Using?speech recognition , the application allows users to drive insight and meaning from voice data at scale regardless?of dialect or accent. The Prosodica platform uses the customer-hosted version of?the Speechmatics product.

"The voice and speech analytics capabilities in the Prosodica platform are enabling our customers to transform their operations and customer experiences. ?Speech recognition technology is essential for the functionality of our applications,?so we teamed up with Speechmatics?to ensure we deliver the best speech technology?on the market," Mariano Tan, president and CEO of Prosodica, said in a statement. " Working with Speechmatics enables us to seamlessly provide our customers with quality automated speech analytics as part of our solution. I look forward to our continued partnership and innovation together." "Utilizing Speechmatics' any-context speech recognition engine as part of the speech analytics tool, Prosodica is able to analyze billions of customer care interactions. Using machine learning, we continue to enable Prosodica to produce innovative applications, and we are excited to see how they continue to enhance their speech analytics tool through our latest advancements in voice technology," Ricardo Herreros-Symons, director of Speechmatics, said in a statement.

