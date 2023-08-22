Talkdesk Integrates with Epic

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center systems provider, has joined Epic's Pals program and integrated its Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud platform with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software.

"The hospitals, independent practices, and other companies we support are continuously looking to improve the patient experience. The right technology plays a critical role in providers' ability to achieve efficient and personalized patient interactions," said Sam Seering, product manager of Cheers, Epic's customer relationship management platform, in a statement. "Additionally, patients will have improved self-service opportunities and contact center leaders will have enhanced analytics by combining Epic and Talkdesk data in new ways."

This new program facilitates closer collaboration on technology access, go-to-market support, and technical support between Epic and Talkdesk. The two companies will co-innovate on connected patient experience solutions, including advanced voice and digital contact center capabilities from Talkdesk integrated directly with Epic's Cheers CRM suite.

"Contact centers are responsible for important touch points between patients, members, or caregivers and healthcare businesses. Generative AI is changing the game, creating tremendous potential to transform the patient experience, but that can only happen if we are closely synchronizing the patient journey across communication platforms and the EHR," said Patty Hayward, general manager of healthcare at Talkdesk, in a statement. "Together Talkdesk and Epic will continue to empower healthcare providers to deliver the personalization and convenience that patients and families expect and deserve."

