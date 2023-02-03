Uniphore Acquires Red Box

Uniphore, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and automation, has acquired Red Box, providers of a platform for capturing voice, screen, and metadata from conversations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RedBox's technology will be added to the Uniphore X platform and will allow Uniphore to deliver seamless access to AI-ready voice and screen recording data from 100 percent of conversations to drive automation and analytics at scale in contact centers. It also strengthens Uniphore's footprint in Europe.

"During these dynamic economic times, enterprises are realizing the importance of working with integrated platforms that can scale to offer stellar customer experience and proven ROI, versus point solutions and data silos," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "Today, I am excited to welcome the Red Box team to bring even more value to our combined global customer base through innovative technology and a talented team that will help maximize the value of conversations." "Through the years, our customers have relied on us to securely capture their most important asset-voice conversations-and to give them full sovereignty of this strategic data set to unlock its value," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Red Box, in a statement. "We are delighted to be a part of Uniphore and now also able to give customers unparalleled access to Uniphore's industry-leading AI and automation capabilities, helping them drive their business forward."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.