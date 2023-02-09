Uniphore Acquires Hexagone

Uniphore, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and automation, has acquired Hexagone, which fuses voice, visual, and text-based data to provide AI-derived insights to help better understand human behavior. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Uniphore adds behavioral science to its X Platform. Integration of Hexagone's technology into Uniphore's X platform fuses all data derived from computer vision, natural language processing, knowledge AI, and voice and tonal analysis to pick up behavioral and emotional cues.

"Conversations are the lifeblood of every business, and being able to derive value from them is critical as companies compete to succeed," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, in a statement. "This acquisition brings unique capabilities to our X platform, making it the only platform that can fuse critical signals from different behavioral modalities in a conversation together. This ultimately provides organizations with the right information to make every conversation count." "From the beginning, Hexagone was built with a vision to take conversations and the value we extract from them to the next level," said Camille Srour, co-founder of Hexagone, in a statement. "We are thrilled to join Uniphore and its conversational AI and automation platform, helping our emotional analysis technology reach customers everywhere."

