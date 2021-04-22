Voices Expands Audio Advertising Capabilities

Voices, a marketplace for remote voice-over production and services, is expanding its sonic branding capabilities with partnerships in programmatic advertising for the creation and delivery of digital audio advertising.

"Marketers have saturated the eyes and are moving on to the ears. Widespread screen fatigue and brands' search for white space in the marketing landscape are two reasons why marketers are turning to sonic identities and delivery via audio ads," said David Ciccarelli, founder and CEO of Voices, in a statement.

Voices recently partnered with programmatic advertising platform provider StackAdapt to help advertisers create audio advertising assets that can be used in their programmatic audio campaigns

"Having great creative assets is critical to having a successful ad campaign, and partnering with Voicesgives our clients a trusted platform to create world-class audio ads," said Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and chief operating officer of StackAdapt, in a statement. "And leveraging those audio ads on a platform like StackAdapt gives marketers an edge over the competition to reach their target audience in an impactful way. Needless to say, we are very excited to collaborate and explore the programmatic audio channel together."

The digital audio advertising space is set to grow 23.5 percent in 2021, according to research firm Statista. Audio ads enable companies to connect with targeted audiences and accelerate their sonic branding tactics.

"The narrative power of voices added to traditional display advertising creates moments of auditory humanity, and that is something we long for in a socially distant and increasingly remote world," Ciccarelli said. "The most popular distribution platforms for audio advertising have been natural voice-first channels such as YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, and podcasts. The new programmatic audio advertising platforms now amplify visual display ads with the power of voice and with a high, measurable success rate.".

Voices enables companies to fulfill their audio advertising voice needs and create sonic signatures with more than 500,000 voice actors speaking more than 100 languages, including a variety of accents and dialects.

