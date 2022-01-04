Waterfield Technologies Acquires Speech-Soft Solutions

Waterfield Technologies, a contact center solutions provider, has acquired Speech-Soft Solutions, further expanding its global delivery capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Speech-Soft provides digital transformation services across the contact center with specialization in Cisco integration and support, most notably for the Komandex Reskiller, Cisco CCE Contact Center Portal, and EntrAI products.

"Our team holds an unparalleled depth of expertise on nearly every platform and technology within the contact center today," said Steve Kezirian, CEO of Waterfield Technologies, in a statement. "One of the biggest challenges companies face is understanding how to design their applications and stitch their technology together in a way that enables great experiences for the customer and agent. Our expertise lies in our ability to understand the entire ecosystem and deploy a solution that meets the KPIs set for those systems, regardless of platform. With the addition of Speech-Soft, we're doubling down on our commitment to helping our customers solve this challenge so they can deliver real value." "The entire team at Speech-Soft is very excited to join forces with Waterfield Technologies," said JP Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Speech-Soft Solutions, in a statement. "The collective knowledge, insight, and talent between both companies are well-positioned to drive meaningful innovation in the contact center industry during these unprecedented times. We are ready to embark on this journey of growth and enthused about making a meaningful impact for all of our clients and CX delivery as a whole."

