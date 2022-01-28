Waterfield Technologies Acquires VoxGen

Waterfield Technologies has acquired VoxGen, a provider of bot strategy and design, accelerating the growth of its conversational artificial intelligence practice. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"VoxGen will be an integral part of our conversational AI practice," said Evan Jones, chief customer officer of Waterfield, in a statement. "Companies, from mid-market to enterprise, are transforming how they do business, and their customers are at the center of this movement. VoxGen's expertise in bot strategy and design will better enable our clients to connect with customers through a more comprehensive, personalized consumer experience."

"The VoxGen story started over 20 years ago with a simple mission: to harness the power of AI to enable natural, automated conversations," said Kerry Robinson, CEO of VoxGen, in a statement. "I'm delighted to be teaming up with Waterfield Tech so we can help many more companies deliver an amazing customer experience and maximize the ROI from their investments in conversational AI, whatever the platform."