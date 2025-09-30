boost.ai Upgrades Conversational AI Platform

boost.ai has upgraded its Conversational AI platform with the addition of Express Voice for instant, speech-to-speech conversations, and enhancements to Enterprise Voice for complex and regulated scenarios. boost.ai is also rolling out real-time transcription, performance analytics, speech-to-text fine-tuning, and natural background audio.

"Customers today expect voice interactions that are as seamless as a real conversation with a human," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai, in a statement. "With our upgraded voice offering, we're giving enterprises the ability to meet those expectations instantly, while still ensuring the control and reliability they need. Voice Agents are moving to the center of customer service, and those who get it right now will own the loyalty of tomorrow's customers."

Boost.ai's upgraded voice offering introduces two modes of deployment: Express Voice, powered by speech-to-speech, enables instant, fluid conversations by sending audio directly to multimodal models without transcription delay. Enterprise Voice, based on a traditional speech-to-text/text-to-speech setup, provides full control and reliability with support for multi-intent and transactional conversations, built-in personally identifiable information masking, hybrid natural language understanding, and robust guardrails.

Real-time transcription during test calls helps verify recognition accuracy and correct misheard inputs. Voice analytics deliver call metrics and clear visibility into performance at scale. With speech-to-text fine-tuning, organizations can add brand-specific vocabulary, such as product names and acronyms, to ensure accurate speech recognition. And with ambient and thinking audio, conversations become smoother and more natural, replacing silences with subtle cues that keep customers engaged and confident that the AI is actively listening.

"Voice is fast becoming the default interface for customer service," said Rasmus Hauch, chief technology officer of boost.ai, in a statement. "By offering both instant, natural interactions and enterprise-grade control, we're giving businesses the tools to interact with their customers in the most natural way possible, without compromising on safety, accuracy, or trust."

