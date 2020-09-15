[24]7.ai Unveils Engagement Cloud

[24]7.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, today introduced the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, an integrated suite of conversational AI services to power voice and digital interactions.

With Engagement Cloud, companies can diagnose customer intents and build, automate, monitor, and optimize customer service and sales journeys.

Engagement Cloud offers the following:

Integrated architecture that allows AI solutions to be built once and deployed across all channels to configure agents, add channels, and build simple FAQs and complex transactionsal sales and service journeys, all through a single interface.

Differentiated messaging experience with support for both synchronous and asynchronous messaging and integration with leading messaging applications, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google Business Messages, and WhatsApp.

Agent Assist AI, providing real-time, contextual, and brand-curated support to agents responding to customers.

Conversational AI with [24]7's AIVA engine, using natural language processing to suggest responses to human agents based on consumer intent and create feedback loops for humans to train the AI. AIVA also supports unsupervised learning, with automated intent discovery and the ability to monitor conversations to suggest new intents. AIVA powers voice interactions with voice biometrics and neural text-to-speech. AIVA can also integrate with models from IBM Watson, Google Dialogflow, and Google TensorFlow through open APIs.

Deep insights into the performance of the solution and industry-specific out-of-the-box dashboards, streaming analytics, and multiple ways for business leaders to customize reports.

[24]7 Answers, allowing businesses to provide a search experience and turn an FAQ into a conversational system within seconds, deployed as either a bot experience or search experience.

[24]7 Assist, an agent console that integrates AI and human insights to handle both synchronous and asynchronous conversations. With asynchronous messaging, conversations can be routed to a specific agent. A key capability, the Lead Console, enables team leads to perform key monitoring tasks and take corrective actions in real time.

[24]7 Active Share, allowing visual sharing to be added to enable agents to provide rich interactive visual content in card form for customers.

[24]7 Conversations for multi-turn and transactional digital and voice conversations.

[24]7 Journey Analytics, providing insights into customer journeys with visual root cause analysis.

[24]7 Target, delivering personalized content and creative across multiple devices and channels in real time.

[24]7 Voices to receive calls and automate responses.

Platform Services, including an intent discovery tool, which uploads conversations between agents and customers and uses deep learning algorithms to provide insights into customers' top intents to determine which journeys to automate.

"Engagement Cloud is the culmination of more than 20 years of customer service experience, established, enterprise-grade products, and AI innovation to deliver a game-changing platform" said Rohan Ganeson, chief operating officer at [24]7.ai, in a statement. "With this update, we not only provide a solution for businesses to rapidly roll out service and sales automation and processes but also provide a platform for system integrators to build CX practices that delivers value to multiple clients."

