3CLogic Partners with Observe.ai

3CLogic, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, is partnering with Observe.AI, a speech analytics platform provider, to accelerate and improve customer sentiment and scoring of recorded calls.

The partnership between 3CLogic and Observe.AI will provide a streamlined and automated approach to transcribe and mine engagements between agents and customers or employees in near real time using SpeechNLP. The solution will also offer quality management and sentiment scoring features, including the ability to add targeted notes and feedback to call recordings to help coach and improve agents.

"Our new partnership will allow 3CLogic customers to monitor 100 percent of agent calls and improve efficiencies in onboarding, training, and compliance workflows to transform agent performance and create a significantly better customer experience," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, chief revenue officer at Observe.ai, in a statement. "We're looking forward to bringing the power of voice AI and analytics-driven quality management to the 3CLogic analytics solution." "Voice conversations house a wealth of extremely valuable information, such as a customer's pain points and how agents resolve the issues. Untapped and inaccessible until now, there exists a critical business imperative to bring this dark data into the light," said Vikas Nehru, chief technology officer at 3CLogic, in a statement. "Insights gained from voice conversations must also be woven into the fabric of business operation systems, such as ServiceNow, to ensure the insights are fully leveraged to drive change in the organization and increase workflow agility."

The initial solution will be available this summer as an extension of 3CLogic's cloud product and will also include the option to integrate with ServiceNow customer service workflows, IT service management, and employee workflows.

