8x8 Adds Transcription and Summarization Features to XCaaS Platform

8x8 has enhanced its XCaaS (Experience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform with artificial intelligence-powered capabilities for transcription, smart summaries, and follow up action items after video meetings.

Meeting summaries enable asynchronous information sharing and follow ups by outlining next steps and action items, as well as meeting highlights and snapshots. The meetings transcription capability distinguishes between speakers and provides actionable, meaningful insights. Users can also link meeting artifacts directly to CRM systems for centralized access, tracking, and reporting.

"Our continued AI-led innovations are motivated by our desire to provide organizations with the technology and solutions that make their customer engagement, communication, and collaboration efforts more effective and efficient," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "These continuing AI enhancements to the 8x8 XCaaS platform underpin exactly what we're striving to achieve: superior employee and customer experiences, and we are deeply committed to bringing to market features that add value to our customers."

