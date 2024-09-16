AI Agents Market to Be Worth $47.1 Billion by 2030

Research firm MarketsandMarkets has projected the worldwide artificial intelligence agents market to grow from its current value of $5.1 billion to $47.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 44.8 percent.

As businesses are constantly pressed to streamline operations while minimizing operational expenses, AI agents offer an effective alternative through automating repetitive functions, analyzing big datasets, and providing real-time actionable insights, the firm said, noting that AI agents can concurrently manage a large number of inquiries, thus facilitating faster responses and also allowing human representatives to handle more complicated problems.

In investment banking or medical industries, they are used for data analysis and pattern detection so that a timely and precise determination can be made. This automation improves operational efficiency and enables companies to expand their services without needing to hire more employees, making AI agents vital for achieving growth and staying competitive, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The major factor driving the use of pre-made AI agents is the pressing need for fast and affordable service that requires minimal technical knowledge to implement. The quick deployment and proven effectiveness of these agents make them an appealing choice for companies wanting to use AI efficiently in a fast-moving market.

Enterprise end-users are the most significant contributor to AI agent market as the scale of their operations are massive and complicated, according to MarketsandMarkets. These companies usually handle colossal amounts of data and complicated workflows with numerous customers, it sai, noting that firms like IBM and Microsoft use AI agents in managing their IT desks, firms like JPMorgan Chase employing AI agents for detecting cases of fraud, and companies like Amazon employ AI agents to bring personalized experience to their clients, ensure an fficient supply-chain, and regulate pricing strategies.

The firm further noted that Bank of America's AI-powered virtual assistant, Erica, has gained popularity for delivering customized customer assistance and financial guidance, handling more than 1billion client interactions since it was introduced.

MarketsandMarkets identified Microsoft, IBM, Google, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, Meta, Salesforce, OpenAI, LivePerson, Tempus AI, Kore.ai, LeewayHertz, CS DISCO, Aerogility, Gupshup, HireVue, Helpshift, Fluid AI, Amelia, Irisity, Cogito, SmartAction, Cognosys Aisera, Markovate, Rasa, Stability AI, Infinitus Systems, Sierra, Level AI, Sybill, Truva, Leena AI, Tars, Talkie.ai , HeyMilo AI, CUJO AI, K Health, Locale.ai, Newo.ai, Beam AI, and Cognigy as the key companies in the AI agents market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.