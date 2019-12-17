AudioCodes Expands Collaboration with AWS for Call Analytics

AudioCodes, a provider of voice networking and media processing solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow customers to benefit from advanced phone call analytics such as transcription and sentiment analysis from AWS.

In March, AudioCodes completed testing of its Mediant session border controller (SBC) family with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector. As part of the extended collaboration, AudioCodes' Mediant SBCs have also been tested with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIP-based Media Recording (SIPREC) streaming capability.

Amazon Chime Voice Connector enables companies to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. It supports inbound calling, outbound calling, or both. Developers can also use Amazon Chime Voice Connector to build public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling using the Amazon Chime SDK or stream audio for phone call analytics and machine learning. Companies can use the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature to receive audio from their on-premises PBX or contact center for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis.

With the recent testing of the Mediant SBC with the Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature, organizations can leverage AWS cognitive voice services to assist with advanced business and contact center applications, such as compliance verification related to financial transactions, generating insights from call transcription, or real-time agent assistance.

"Our customers tell us that legacy call analytics systems are inflexible and require expensive professional services to keep up with changing requirements," said Sid Rao, general manager of Amazon Chime at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "Using the AudioCodes Mediant SBC and the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature, customers can now leverage AWS machine learning services for agile analytics solutions that meet their business needs." "Businesses and enterprises are looking to increase competitiveness, productivity and efficiency by means of machine learning and analytics tools," said Yehuda Herscovici, vice president of product at AudioCodes, in a statement. "The recent SIPREC collaboration with AWS allows our shared customers to securely stream their phone calls to AWS machine learning services for recording, transcription, voice processing, and analysis, supporting their strategic business goals."

