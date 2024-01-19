AutoService AI Launches French and Spanish Language Digital Voice Assistants for Automotive Dealerships

AutoService AI has added French and Spanish to its Allio auto dealership digital voice assistant technology that can handle all inbound calls for sales and service. The application uses natural language processing to support dealership customers with conversational artificial intelligence in their native languages.

"We are committed to deliver any customization feature within a week and quickly build any features that our dealers request," said Ben Ayed, founder and CEO of AutoService AI, in a statement. "When we received requests for French, and later for Spanish, we immediately rolled up our sleeves and went to work. It was not easy, but it made us a lot stronger as a technology provider."