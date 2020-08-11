CallMiner Partners with Intradiem

Speech analytics company CallMiner is partnering with Intradiem, a workforce automation solutions provider, to automatically trigger intelligent actions from voice and text interactions.

The goal of the partnership is to help contact centers identify when agent behavior shows training is needed, automatically distribute agent knowledge support based on conversational topics, and provide real-time agent and supervisor alerts when legal or script compliance is breached.

CallMiner Eureka conversational analytics reveals actionable insight from every contact center voice and text-based interaction from the voice of the customer and voice of the employee. Automated multichannel scoring provides focus to zero-in on what matters most for agent quality improvement and customer experience (CX) optimization.

"CallMiner's ability to reveal insight from every interaction empowers organizations with behavioral intelligence that compels action with confidence," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "Our partnership with Intradiem will enable contact centers to apply our persistent pulse of customer and agent omnichannel insight with Intradiem automation to more effectively improve agent performance, customer experience, and the entire enterprise." "Intradiem's real-time workforce automation platform paired with CallMiner's behavioral analytics enables customers to take immediate action on insights," said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem, in a statement. "Leveraging Intradiem's real-time capabilities reduces the time from identifying an issue and subsequently addressing that issue."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.