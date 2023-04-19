CallRail Launches Premium Conversation Intelligence

CallRail has released Premium Conversation Intelligence, an artificial intelligence-powered solution built on speech recognition for call summaries and call sentiment analysis.

The call summaries feature provides three-to-five sentence takeaway snapshots from every call. These summaries can be filtered by campaign to pinpoint insights, keywords, and trends and help managers recognize coaching opportunities and train teams.

The call sentiment feature surfaces both customer and staff sentiment on calls.

Premium Conversation Intelligence protects lead and customer data for businesses in highly regulated industries by automatically redacting personally identifiable information and maintaining HIPAA compliance.

"Because they rely on Conversation Intelligence to improve sales, support, and keyword bidding strategies, our customers must have accurate, actionable, and immediate insights. With Premium Conversation Intelligence, they're able to quickly scan call summaries and sentiment for actionable trends. What recently took hours or even days now will only take minutes. This will not only free up crucial time to focus on business strategy and service delivery but also increase customer engagement," said Ryan Johnson, senior vice president of product at CallRail, in a statement. Call summaries have been available to a select group of CallRail customers. One of them, Lane Rizzardini, owner of Marion Relationship Marketing and Sleep Apnea Leads, said, "Call summaries have been a massive time- and money-saver for our team. Historically, we've had to listen to every phone call to identify lead quality and ensure proper reporting to clients. Now we can achieve this goal in a fraction of the time by reading call summaries, which have proven extremely accurate in providing an overview of the call. This will be a game-changer for our agency and our clients."

