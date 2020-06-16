-->

Creatio Launches Contact Center Product Suite

Creatio today announced the release of Contact Center Product Suite for Creatio on its marketplace. The product, developed by Creatio partner Velvetech, includes everything a company could need for setting up an inbound or outbound call center, including artificial intelligence-based agent scoring and call analytics.

Contact Center Product Suite includes AI-based agent quality assurance with call analytics and voice-to-text transcription, instant access to custom-set dashboards, and reports.

Contact Center Product Suite seamlessly integrates with Creatio and provides users with the following features and capabilities:

  • A VELVETEL Cloud Phone System that includes nationwide calling and SMS texting service, support for softphones and desktop phones, and call reporting and dashboarding;
  • A softphone for iOS mobile devices. with phone contact book integration, call history, a dial pad with integration to calling over SIP and/or GSM, voice messages, SMS chat messages, access to call recordings and call transcripts, video conferencing, and fax messages;
  • AI-based call analytics, including speech analytics, voice-to-text transcripts, call timing details, agent scorecards with automatic detection of script adherence, and customizable statistics, call recording, and dashboards and reports;
  • Inbound call center, including call queue management, call routing, the ability to mute/hold/transfer calls, and contact and account identification and access to the entire communications history with the client;
  • Outbound call center, with outbound calling to contact lists, power dialer, National Do Not Call Registry notifications, a knowledgebase, dynamic call scripts, email and call follow-up scheduling, data capture for call disposition, call notes, and results, and SMS notifications to customers in case their calls have been missed with a promise that an agent will call back.

"A contact center with AI-powered call analytics is making every company's dream come true," said Yuri Yushkov, CEO of Velvetech, in a statement. "Imagine a world where each customer is dealing with your top-performing salesperson. Is this just a dream or reality? We've already seen this technology transform the insurance business for one of our partners, where they experienced a 52 percent lift in customer conversion rates. And we can't wait to see what other forward-thinking companies will do with our solution, powered by one of the best-in-class low-code platform for process management and CRM—Creatio."

