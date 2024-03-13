Deepgram Launches Aura, a Text-to-Speech API for Real-Time Conversational Voice AI Agents

Deepgram, a provider of speech recognition, natural language processing, and generative artificial intelligence solutions, today released Aura, a text-to-speech (TTS) application programming interface that delivers human-like conversations.

Aura is for developers who want to build real-time, conversational voice AI agents that can interact with customers, employees, and other users in a natural way. Aura can generate speech from any text input, including responses from large language models like ChatGPT, in fractions of a second. Aura offers a selection of diverse voices strongly suited for conversational use cases and preferences.

Aura perfectly complements Deepgram's Nova-2 speech-to-text API. With this release, Deepgram offers a complete voice AI platform, giving developers building blocks for transcription to sentiment analysis to voice synthesis.

"We are thrilled to launch Aura, our text-to-speech API, to the public after seeing the overwhelming demand for our early access product in the fall. Aura is the result of years of research and development by our team of world-class AI scientists and engineers, who have leveraged the latest advances in deep learning and GPU technology to create a state-of-the-art TTS solution that outperforms anything else on the market," said Scott Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of Deepgram, in a statement. "With Aura, we are empowering developers to create voice AI applications that can truly understand and respond to human speech, opening up new possibilities for enhancing customer experience, productivity, and innovation."

