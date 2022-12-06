Dialpad Launches Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence

Dialpad today introduced its Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, bringing together contact center, sales, voice, meetings and messaging with integrated real-time Ai capabilities to analyze conversations, automate workflows, and deliver predictive insights.

Built to unify customer service, sales communication, and employee collaboration, Dialpad's new platform is the culmination of years of AI-related research and development in speech recognition and natural language processing, coupled with technological acquisitions in semantic search and digital contact center solutions.

"Every company is looking for new ways to engage with customers for faster sales cycles, easier expansions, and higher retention to adapt amid today's economic uncertainty and the hybrid working world, and old software and tools founded on legacy systems aren't built to provide the insights companies need," said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad, in a statement. "Dialpad's Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform is industry-defining and will lead businesses of all sizes into the future, helping customers unlock tremendous advances in collaboration, productivity, customer satisfaction, and revenue for long-term growth."

Dialpad's Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform harnesses more than 3.34 billion minutes of real-time Ai data and seamlessly combines Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, Ai Meetings, and Ai Messaging. Dialpad Ai uses built-in speech recognition and natural language processing to deliver insights and automate employee and customer workflows.

"Managing a work day in different interfaces and toggling between various windows and tabs adds unnecessary complexity and frustration for users and slows them down," said Brian Peterson, chief technology officer and co-founder of Dialpad, in a statement. "With Dialpad, employees can support customers and collaborate with colleagues all in one Ai-Powered workspace simplifying their day to day."

