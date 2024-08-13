Gridspace Adds Emotional Intelligence to Virtual Agent Grace

Gridspace, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, has updated Grace, its voice agent, with emotion intelligenvce that responds more quickly and empathetically to speakers' emotions and expresses its own emotional states through voice interactions.

"Grace's new emotional intelligence capabilities make voice calls with Grace even more natural," said Evan Macmillan, CEO of Gridspace, in a statement. "We are excited to further advance customer satisfaction with voice agents and make it even easier for businesses to deploy them.

