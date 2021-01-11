Haptik Introduces Conversational IVR

Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational artificial intelligence provider and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, launched Conversational IVR in partnership with Audiocodes, a voice gateway contact center provider

This solution is powered by Haptik's natural language processing technology and pre-built conversation flow capabilities. It can be integrated, maintained, and dynamically scaled with contact center platforms from Genesys, Cisco, Mitel, and others.

"Customer experience is a top priority for businesses using support solutions like IVRs. With Conversational IVR, we take a step further in simplifying how customers interact with contact centers, said Swapan Rajdev,co-founder and chief technology officer of Haptik, in a statement. "The combined power of Audiocodes and Haptik's AI enables business to allow their customers to naturally talk to IVRs as they would with a human and experience the best voice-driven support."

