ID R&D Awarded Patent for Continuous Biometric Authentication in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

ID R&D has been awarded a U.S. patent awarded for its approach to securing virtual assistant and chatbot sessions on mobile devices. The method involves the collection of multiple biometrics, including voice, throughout the chat session to continuously confirm people's identities and that they are human beings.

"ID R&D has had a keen eye on how biometrics will be used in the future, and core to our mission is to improve security without compromising the experience," said Alexey Khitrov, CEO and co-founder of ID R&D, in a statement. "We have long anticipated the rise of chatbot usage and are proud to be leading the way in securing this exciting and fast-growing area of conversational AI from the onslaught of fraud."