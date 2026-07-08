Omilia Launches Lexis TTS Model for Contact Centers

Omilia today released Lexis, its generative text-to-speech (TTS) model for contact centers.

Omilia Lexis delivers real-time, human-quality voice synthesis natively within the Omilia Cloud Platform (OCP), enabling companies to deploy authentic, compliant, and fully branded voice experiences without routing audio through bolted-on, third-party services.

With Lexis voice data stays inside the platform perimeter, latency is predictable and sub-45 milliseconds, and companies retain full control over how their voices sound, down to the pronunciation of individual product names and identifiers.

"The enterprise CX market is full of platforms that assemble voice from third-party APIs and call it integrated. We built Lexis natively into OCP because sovereignty, latency, and brand control cannot be delivered any other way," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia, in a statement. "When an enterprise puts their voice in front of millions of customers, they need to own it—the sound, the data, and the guarantee that it will still be there tomorrow."

Lexis, leveraging a generative deep neural network and natural language engine that reads context, tone, and emotion at the sentence level, adjusts its pacing, intonation, and emphasis to the dynamics of the conversation in real time.

"When TTS is bolted on from outside the platform, you inherit the latency of external round-trips, the compliance risk of audio leaving your perimeter, and the fragility of a voice library you do not own," said Claudio Rodriques, chief product officer of Omilia, in a statement. "Lexis solves all three at once because it is not plugged into OCP; it is built into it."

Key capabilities of Omilia's new voice model include the following:

Sub-45-millisecond audio. Real-time, ultra-low-latency streaming for engaging, organically flowing, and perfectly timed conversations that bring agentic and conversational AI customer service agents to life.

Custom voice cloning. A short, high-quality recording is sufficient to build a deployable branded voice. Time-to-launch drops from months to minutes.

Pre-tuned CX Ambassador Personas. An out-of-the-box library of production-ready voices tuned to specific contact center roles: The Trusted Advisor, The Bright Concierge, The Quick Operator, and others.

Coverage across major world languages with native pronunciation and prosody in each.

Two-layer tuning and control. Custom pronunciation dictionaries and SSML support at the application layer; warmth, pitch, pace, and emotional range at the model layer. Accuracy is measured at less than a 3 percent word error rate.

Zero data leakage. Audio never leaves the Omilia Cloud Platform perimeter.

Lexis is certified under PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA, with a walled-garden architecture so no audio is routed to external services. Deployment is available as fully managed software-as-a-service or on premises.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.