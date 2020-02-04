OnviSource Expands Intellecta Multichannel Analytics

OnviSource has expanded its Intellecta Multichannel Analytics for automated analysis of 100 percent of customer interactions across varied channels.

Intellecta is powered by iMachine, OnviSource's proprietary multi-engine artificial intelligence technologies offering natural language processing/understanding, machine learning, and deep learning. Its voice analysis technologies include speech-to-text, speaker separation/identification/authentication, and a range of voice analysis features. Intellecta also uses multiple analytics engines, including phonetics, text, and desktop analytics .

First, Intellecta manages and optimizes the big data generated by capturing all interactions from all channels by converting and unifying them to optimized text-based contents that are addressable, archivable, and optimized for storage. Its content analytics then categorizes and clusters the contents.It then offers a range of capabilities to automate the analysis of customer interactions in multiple languages and generate actionable knowledge. It processes 100 percent of all interactions and automates most quality assurance and compliance management tasks, first-call resolution improvements, and more. Its analytics capability can discover and notify critical events in real time and provide agents with automated coaching, guidelines, and reminders.

Intellecta's advanced analytics provide comprehensive solutions for discovering customer sentiments, intents, behavior, and trends. It also delivers speaker-separated transcriptions with the option of redaction of sensitive data in both the text and the original media.

"Multichannel analytics automatically provides big data management through topical categorization and clustering of data. This includes the detection of subjects, topics, and trends that are either known and defined by users or those that are unknown," said Art Yri, OnviSource's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Managing data in this way and discovering what is not already known to companies is a game-changer for shaping their future branding, sales programs, processes, and services."

Intellecta can offer its own multichannel interaction capture solutions or use third-party and existing recorded calls and contents.

