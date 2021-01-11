Pega Acquires Qurious.io for AI-Powered Speech Analytics

Pegasystems is acquiring Qurious.io, a provider of cloud-based real-time speech analytics powered by artificial intelligence for customer service teams. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Qurious.io's software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP), and emotion detection to analyze the dialogue within each customer service call as it happens. The software then provides agents with real-time insights and coaching.

Pega plans to add Qurious.io's capabilities to its software portfolio, with an initial focus on Pega Customer Service use cases.

"While automated chatbots are increasingly more popular with consumers, live service agents are still left to handle the toughest customer problems over the phone," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Qurious.io's real-time speech analytics proactively helps agents resolve these difficult requests with revenue-producing next-best actions. Their cloud-native approach perfectly complements how Pega uses AI across engagement channels, enabling our clients to provide consistently superior customer service from end to end." "With its deep customer service and AI pedigree, Pega will enable us to bring our intelligent speech analytics software to hundreds of the most important brands in global business," said Sabrina Atienza, CEO of Qurious.io, in a statement. "We believe this is a perfect fit for both Pega and Qurious.io, and we are proud that we will help solve some of the most complex customer service issues today and in the future."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.