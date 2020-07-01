Route One Connect Partners with Aculab

Route One Connect, a provider of customer experiences for contact centers using Amazon Connect and the wider AWS ecosystem, is partnering with Aculab, a provider of speech and signal processing technologies, to offer Aculab's VoiSentry voice biometric solution to its clients.

Aculab's APIs allow Route One Connect to integrate VoiSentry into customer call journeys to complement its conversational AI interface.

"We wanted a voice biometrics solution which offered the best possible security, but which is also robust enough to deal with real-life use," said Alex Baker, solutions architect at Route One Connect, in a statement. "Our clients' callers will need to verify their identity from a variety of locations, all with different levels of ambient noise. Compared with other voice biometric systems we evaluated, it was apparent that VoiSentry offered a high enrolment success rate and a high level of accuracy when verifying from different environments. "We are also very excited that voice biometrics is no longer reserved for only the largest businesses with the deepest pockets," Baker continued. "Partnering with Aculab allows us to make it a viable and compelling proposition for both fast-growing SMEs and larger, more established businesses alike: Ladan Baghai-Ravary, Aculab's director of speech technology and research, added, "I'm delighted to welcome Route One Connect on board and am looking forward to building on our partnership to create many new opportunities, while providing Route One Connect with another key differentiator in this dynamic and highly competitive market sector."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.