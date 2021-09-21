SMG Extends Partnership with CallMiner

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, employee, and brand experience management solutions and service provider, has expanded its partnership with conversation analytics provider CallMiner in an integration that combines omnichannel conversation data and AI-powered analytics from CallMiner with SMG's experience management platform.

Through this partnership, SMG is delivering context and new insights to customer experience programs by pairing speech and customer interaction analytics with real-time customer feedback in the smg360 platform. With conversation analytics available for every customer interaction, SMG and CallMiner are delivering a comprehensive view of the customer journey by measuring, summarizing, and correlating perceived and actual experiences.

"While contact centers contain a wealth of information relevant to the customer experience, traditional data silos often prevent programs from reaching their full potential," said SMG's vice president and generlal manager of CX solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "Our partnership with CallMiner is helping brands tap into conversational feedback and connect the dots between customer interactions and the actions brands can take to improve the experience." "With the right technology, brands can contextualize customer conversations and uncover key insights to drive better agent performance, customer satisfaction, and overall business improvement," said CallMiner's chief technology officer and founder, Jeff Gallino, in a statement. "Partnering with SMG allows us to bring data from across the customer journey into a single platform so brands can easily and more effectively consume and explore CX data, quickly identify shortcomings, and take action."

