Salesforce Acquires Speech Vendor Tenyx

Salesforce is acquiring artificial intelligence voice assistant developer Tenyx, extending ;its autonomous agent capabilities for Agentforce Service Agent. Salesforce will integrate Tenyx's voice AI solutions, specifically tailored for service use cases, improving interactions between Salesforce's AI chatbots and customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of Tenyx's voice technology, the Einstein Service Agent will soon be able to speak its answers to customer queries.

"Salesforce's acquisition of Tenyx underscores our commitment to revolutionizing customer service through AI and reflects our dedication to delivering next-generation customer service solutions," Salesforce said in a statement.

