Sanas Unveils Noise Cancellation for Contact Center Agents

Sanas, a provider of real-time accent translation technology, today at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas launched Sanas Noise Cancellation.

Leveraging patent-pending artificial intelligence technology, Sanas Noise Cancellation will offer a complimentary, noise-free communications environment to contact centers worldwide.

"As a company built by contact center veterans, we understand the daily challenges that enterprises, contact center operators, and their champions (agents) face. We want to give back and elevate the industry that has given Sanas so much support, motivation, and love," said Sharath Kheshava Narayana, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sanas, in a statement. "Noise cancellation technology has been gate-kept for many years. We wanted to break those barriers down and make this technology truly accessible for every contact center in the world. That's why our team of AI scientists and innovators created Sanas Noise Cancellation, a patent-pending solution that's free forever to everyone, to elevate contact center operations and improve the end-user experience."

"At Sanas, we're striving to give people around the world equal access to job opportunities. Our technology is equipping contact center agents with the tools to improve clarity and confidence. Through this effort, agents will no longer need to change their speaking style or accent. They will have a choice in their voice," said Maxim Serebryakov, co-founder and CEO of Sanas, in a statement.