SoundHound Acquires Amelia

SoundHound AI, a voice artificial intelligence provider, has acquired Amelia, an artificial intelligence software company, expanding its voice and conversational generative AI and customer service portfolio, with reach across multiple industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, restaurants, and more. The deal is valued at $80 million in cash and equity.

The move also brings expansive voice commerce opportunities, from ordering food, to buying tickets, and making appointments from millions of devices powered by SoundHound AI.

"SoundHound AI has emerged as a leader in bringing voice-enabled conversational AI to products and services. Now with more businesses choosing voice AI technology for customer service and more consumers expecting a seamless, AI-powered service, this acquisition positions SoundHound as a strong force with range, scale, and world-class technology," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder of SoundHound AI, in a statement. "Amelia is an innovative company that shares our passion for AI-fueled conversations. We are looking forward to leveraging our shared capabilities to offer the best AI customer support solutions available anywhere." "We're excited to bring Amelia's experience and relationships to SoundHound AI, bolstering the company's growing AI customer service business to form a new category leader in the space," said Lanham Napier, president of Amelia, in a statement. "With impressive penetration into a range of vertical industries, proprietary technology, and decades of combined AI experience, SoundHound is well positioned to take advantage of burgeoning interest in conversational AI customer support."

