Symbl.ai Enhances Conversation Intelligence with Managed Libraries and Recommendations

Symbl.ai has added managed libraries and recommendations features to its conversation intelligence (CI) platform, which allows users to track actionable insights, including topics of discussion, questions raised, action points, tone, sentiment, and intent, from conversations both in real time and asynchronously.

Users can define their own groups of keywords and phrases with similar meanings, known as trackers, which the technology then uses to provide actionable insights. Rather than forcing businesses to create and grow their library of trackers, Symbl.ai's verticalized managed libraries feature allows businesses to start using CI functionality out of the box with a predetermined and constantly updated library of trackers. Companies can select the libraries that best suit their industries and get started immediately, adding their own tracker groups in just a few clicks.

The personalized recommendations feature uses Symbl.ai technology to identify and add new tracker opportunities as they emerge and notify users.

To take advantage of trackers and recommendations, users login to the Symbl.ai platform and select the trackers most appropriate to their industry or use-case. Next, users can process conversations from the platform and view the results of managed trackers to see how they are performing. Managed trackers can be customized to include more phrases specific to a given business or product. As conversations are processed, live recommendations will appear based on conversations that have been recorded in the past 30 days. If a user accepts a recommendation, it will be seamlessly integrated into their existing tracker library.

"When we first launched Trackers, customers were excited to use the functionality because it provided them with the flexibility to track insights appropriate for their specific use cases," said Surbhi Rathore, CEO of Symbl.ai, in a statement. "However, we quickly realized that some customers were struggling to get started with tracker functionality, primarily because they had to develop their own library of trackers to get the most out of the feature. We listened to their feedback and are now launching the managed trackers library and recommendations features to give customers a running start and allow them to generate actionable insights from the outset."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.