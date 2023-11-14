Uniphore Advances AI in X Platform Update

Uniphore has updated its X Platform with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that include multimodal models with pre-built guardrails that help ensure the integration of knowledge AI, emotion AI, and generative AI, leveraging all data sources, including voice, video, and text.

Uniphore's use of multimodal models across all its applications helps humanize customer and employee experiences with contextual responses, guidance, and enhanced data privacy and security.

The latest innovations across the X Platform include the following:

Cloud-enabled voice and screen recording and streaming solution in U Capture.

Enhanced meeting summarization in Q for Sales with generative AI + Emotion AI, delivering actionable insights based on buyer sentiment and engagement signals in virtual sales conversations. Summaries use buyer reactions and sentiment to identify key moments, areas of confusion, interest, and increased or decreased engagement.

A new manager application in U-Assist to help support and enhance agent performance in real time, accelerate system set up and learning from pre-trained models, summarization using gen AI, and improvements to promise management and follow-through with more automation.

Enhanced digital channel support for U-Self Serve via WhatsApp, with enhanced gen AI capabilities for training sentences, document cognition, dialog modification, zero-shot models, and repeat responses.

"Global enterprises are looking for robust AI solutions to not only solve current business challenges, but find ways to deliver better customer and employee experiences to drive business forward in the future," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, in a statement. "Customers have come to rely on Uniphore to ensure they get the best end-to-end AI platform that leverages knowledge AI, emotion AI, and generative AI across voice, video, and text-based channels for a complete solution." "Fully embracing enterprise AI poses several challenges to enterprise executives," said Dan Miller, lead analyst of Opus Research, in a statement. "Uniphore's new offerings apply a broad spectrum of AI-fueled resources to give customers, managers, and employees new powers while, at the same time, mitigating the known risks associated with choosing the right models that will deliver the best business outcomes and customer experiences."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.