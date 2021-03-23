AVOXI Integrates with Zendesk, HubSpot, FreshDesk, and ServiceNow

AVOXI, a cloud-based communications provider, has expanded its integrations with CRM technologies from Zendesk, Hubspot, Freshdesk, and ServiceNow to increase contact center efficiency and provide automated presentations of customer conversations.

Along with an expanded set of CRM systems, AVOXI integrations now work with all components of the AVOXI platform. Voice-focused customers can integrate all customer conversations into their CRM, including a link to the call recording. New analytics functionality allows call details to be shared and distributed via any corporate email system. Contact center agents will get expanded functionality, including customizable real-time screen pops, notes, call dispositions, and links to call recordings.

"We believe everything has to be connected and automated to function in a modern communications platform," said David Wise, CEO of AVOXI, in a statement. "We manage our own centers and teams with this philosophy in mind and are hearing it as a huge need for our clients and the best path forward for the customer experience."

