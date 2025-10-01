Abby Connect Launches AI Receptionist

Abby Connect, a virtual receptionist service, has launched its AI Receptionist built on Deepgram's real-time speech-to-text technology.

"With Deepgram, we were able to bring our AI Receptionist vision to life," said Nathan Strum, CEO of Abby Connect, in a statement. "The technology delivers the speed and accuracy we need to automate routine calls, while freeing our live receptionists to focus on the conversations that require a true human touch."

After evaluating Google Cloud Speech-to-Text, AWS Transcribe, AssemblyAI, and Whisper, Abby Connect found Deepgram's performance to be unmatched. Its sub-300-millisecond streaming latency enabled real-time, two-way AI dialogue without delays. Its developer-friendly APIs and transparent pricing simplified rollout. And Deepgram's technology is tuned for industry-specific terminology, from legal to medical.

By leveraging Deepgram's real-time and pre-recorded transcription APIs, Abby Connect achieved the following results:

New AI receptionist successfully launched, automating repetitive call types like scheduling and FAQs.

Quality assurance teams now review five times more calls per day.

30 percent reduction in audit time.

Scale to transcribe more than 100,000 calls per month.

"At Deepgram, our mission is to make voice AI fast, accurate, and accessible so businesses can reimagine how they serve customers," said Shadi Baqleh, chief operating officer of Deepgram, in a statement. "Abby Connect's AI Receptionist is a perfect example of how companies can use our technology to scale without losing the human touch that sets them apart."

