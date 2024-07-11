Capacity Acquires CereProc and SmartAction

Capacity, provider of a customer support automation platform, has acquired CereProc and SmartAction, significantly expanding its voice and contact center offerings. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

CereProc, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, creates scalable synthesized voices for use on applications, web, and multimedia interfaces.

SmartAction, based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides artificial intelligence-powered virtual agents to contact centers via its NOVA platform for omnichannel support, personalized interactions, and proactive follow-up.

"Customer expectations are rising and that means support teams need better tools to improve customer experiences and free up their agents to solve higher-level challenges," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "CereProc's text-to-speech technology allows us to build on the industry-leading voice experiences we are already delivering to our customers. And with SmartAction's innovative NOVA platform, Capacity customers will now be able to seamlessly integrate AI-powered voice agents into their customer experience workflows. "For brands obsessed with their CX, every moment matters. We are thrilled to bring together three like minded brands who are laser-focused on delivering customer-first experiences," Karandish added.

