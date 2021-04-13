Cyara Launches Call Explorer

Cyara, provider of the Automated CX Assurance Platform, today launched Call Explorer as part of the Cyara Platform that provides a web-based user interface (UI) to manually dial and test interactive voice response (IVR) calls.

Call Explorer helps companies document and build IVR test script libraries for call quality testing and assurance.

"We're excited to announce Call Explorer as an industry-first automated record and replay solution for IVRs, allowing CX teams to more quickly test customer journeys and resolve defects and quality issues faster," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "We understand that adopting automation technology can be daunting, but we're focused on helping our customers through that journey and giving them the power to scale and manually test CX more efficiency and ensure callers have quality experiences every time."

Call Explorer streamlines the process of manually dialing and documenting IVR test calls. As a manual tester dials a test call, Call Explorer is intelligently listening, logging, and documenting every aspect of that call, automatically generating a test script. This test script can be used to repeat the test so developers can replicate technical defects or quality issues that are discovered and validate their fixes. Test scripts can also be saved and added to future testing and monitoring campaigns.

