Easy On Hold Unveils AI Studio Voice Feature

Easy On Hold, a provider of on-hold and background music for businesses, has launched EOH AI Studio, a generative artificial intelligence voice site that allows clients to create and download interactive voice response and auto attendant prompts.

EOH AI Studio includes the following:

EOH AI Studio "solves the problem commonly faced by phone and communications technicians who install or update phone systems and require professional voice recordings on the spot, but don't want to record them with their own voices or have used other AI options out there and have been disappointed with the results," said Julie Brown, Easy On Hold's president and CEO, in a statement.

"Phone techs are moving fast, working for enterprises which can require hundreds of prompts and recordings for inbound callers navigating to departments or specific types of assistance," Brown said. "Phone techs end up recording these prompts themselves, or waiting days for human voice over talents to complete them, or using inferior AI sites that sound too robotic and off-putting. With EOH AI Studio, our clients can self-serve in seconds, with text to speech and foreign translation for virtually any language they require."