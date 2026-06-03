Eltropy Expands Voice Authentication Ecosystem with Illuma, IDgo, and Pindrop

Eltropy, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence and conversations platform for credit unions and community banks, has partnered with Illuma, IDgo and Pindrop to help credit unions and community banks modernize identity verification across consumer interactions.

Eltropy's expanded authentication ecosystem gives credit unions and community banks flexible, layered identity verification options embedded directly into conversational workflows across consumer interactions. The partnerships help institutions strengthen fraud prevention, improve consumer experience, and build trust across both human and AI workflows.

The Eltropy platform now supports the following authentication approaches:

Illuma provides passive voice security combining voice biometrics, fraud risk scoring, adaptive multifactor authentication, and collaborative intelligence during member conversations.

Pindrop adds voice security, fraud detection, spoofing protection, and authentication intelligence across voice interactions.

IDgo enables trusted device-based authentication using native device verification methods.

Existing support for OTP and document verification remains available within the Eltropy platform.

"Financial interactions are ultimately about trust," said Abhishek Tiwari, chief product officer of Eltropy, in a statement. "Members increasingly expect interactions that are fast, intuitive and secure, without being forced through outdated verification experiences. By embedding flexible authentication options directly into the Eltropy platform, we're helping credit unions and community banks strengthen fraud prevention, reduce friction, and build the trusted foundation needed for both human and generative and agentic AI-powered experiences." "Voice fraud has evolved far beyond traditional authentication challenges, forcing financial institutions to rethink how they secure every conversation," said Milind Borkar, founder and CEO of Illuma, in a statement. "IllumaSHIELD delivers a modern voice security approach that combines passive voice authentication, deepfake detection, adaptive MFA, and real-time fraud intelligence into a single platform. With the simplicity of passive end user enrollment regardless of calling device, paired with the fastest-to-deploy voice security solution in the industry, financial institutions routinely report deployment in days and record-breaking adoption metrics. Financial institutions reduce verification time by up to 95 percent, lower average handle time by over 80 seconds per call, and strengthen protection against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks, all while delivering a faster, more seamless customer experience." "Financial institutions are looking for stronger authentication that does not burden members or frontline teams," said Rocky Scales, CEO of IDgo, in a statement. "Device-based authentication helps establish persistent trust while improving both security and member experience across communication channels." "Trusted authentication is becoming foundational infrastructure for AI-powered customer engagement," said Bucky Wallace, chief revenue officer of Pindrop, in a statement. "Through our work with Eltropy, financial institutions can layer advanced voice authentication, fraud detection, and spoofing protection into member interactions to help build confidence, security, and trust in real-time digital interactions."

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