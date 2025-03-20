Hona Launches Voice AI

Hona, a provider of client engagement software for law firms, today launched Hona Voice AI, an advanced voice artificial intelligence solution for managing client communications and client intake.

Hona Voice AI manages calls, qualifies potential clients, answers questions, and integrates call data into firms' CRM systems for instant record creation and follow-up. It expands the company's suite of tools, which includes a step-by-step visual case tracking system.

Hona's Voice AI offers the following:

"Managing client communication is a full-time job for lawyers, making it challenging to dedicate time to capture new leads. Even missing a single lead can significantly impact a law firm's bottom line, potentially costing thousands in lost revenue, and they're often lost simply because the first call isn't answered," said Manny Griffiths, co-founder and CEO of Hona, in a statement. "With Hona's Voice AI, firms can ensure every lead is immediately captured and qualified, eliminating manual data entry, saving time and capturing potential revenue opportunities for the firm while improving the client experience."