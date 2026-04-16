Krisp Launches Accent Conversion with British English Output

Krisp, a real-time voice artificial intelligence technology company, has added British English output for its AI-powered Accent Conversion technology.

Accent Conversion transforms an agent’s natural speech to British English in real time.

"The offshore model isn't going anywhere. It scales, and the talent is there. What's been missing is a way to align how agents sound with the customers they serve," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO and co-founder of Krisp, in a statement. "British English output closes that gap for the UK market. It builds on what we've already proven in the U.S. and expands Accent Conversion into a much larger part of the global call center industry."