ListenFirst Launches Next Generation Social Listening and Sentiment Analysis
ListenFirst, a social media analytics solution for the enterprise, announced the launch of a first to market social listening and sentiment analysis solution. ListenFirst combines advanced owned social analytics with cutting edge social listening capabilities, providing a seamless integration of both services into a comprehensive social analytics platform.
ListenFirst’s new platform offers a single dashboard that combines emotional sentiment on conversations and comments on owned posts with organic and paid engagement, so brands can compare trends in conversations to a brand’s owned performance. ListenFirst’s new platform also gives marketers a deep analysis on owned and authorized social channels, ensuring they have access to actionable data and insights to prove the effectiveness of their social marketing strategy.
Instagram hiding like counts, and possible changes to public metrics coming to other social media platforms, forces marketers to redefine their measure of social media engagement. Coupled with significant changes to privacy regulations, which impacted access to data on multiple platforms, the ability for marketers to analyze brand-owned posts on social media has changed. To enable marketers with a way to gather their intelligence from social in this new era of privacy, the ListenFirst platform presents an integrated and borderless workflow, designed from the ground up to enable brands to analyze their owned and authorized channels.
Traditional methods to measure social engagement have been based on conversation or engagement volume, which are no longer as relevant as they once were. ListenFirst is solving for this challenge by layering in additional high-value metrics that give marketers a multi-layered approach to measuring engagement.
Key Features Include
- The integration of emotional sentiment on earned social and comments on owned posts with organic and paid activity to give a brand a full understanding of what their audiences care about and why, and insights to change campaign strategies
- Advanced visualization allows brands see Classification, Emotion, and Topics combined – understanding the deeper meaning of the conversation
- Inline analysis allows brands to combine Sentiment with other features like Benchmarking – unique in the industry
- Top Commenters and Top Posters to identify who’s driving the conversation, their tone, and their focus
Related Articles
ReadSpeaker Text to Speech is now available in five new languages. The company says it is delighted to introduce eight brand new lifelike digital voice personas.
26 Nov 2019
More than four in five Americans think brands could do more to prevent customer service fraud and one in four don't trust that brands are handling their personal information securely.
21 Nov 2019
Artificial Solutions, a specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, announced Teneo Connectors, a new resource in the company's development platform that allows chatbots to harness the power of back-office technology.
19 Nov 2019
Voice technology company expands services business with appointment of Ed French to newly-created role of commercial director. French will be responsible for working with enterprise clients.
07 Nov 2019
OneCause says it will improve customer experience and contact center efficiency with Talkdesk for Salesforce integration, providing actionable insights for support agents through unified customer database.
07 Nov 2019
Recent research analysis, sound vibrations, which were employed as therapeutic healing for mental health conditions, are now witnessing application into various disease diagnostics.
05 Nov 2019