Artificial Solutions Launches Teneo Connectors to Increase Chatbot Powers

Artificial Solutions, a specialist in enterprise-strength Conversational AI, announced Teneo Connectors, a new resource in the company’s development platform that allows chatbots to harness the power of back-office technology to deliver even greater intelligence and capabilities.

With Teneo Connectors, enterprises can easily integrate a wide variety of back-end systems and processes into their conversational AI interface using a pre-built library of intelligent connectors that span a range of business and AI assets including RPA (robotic process automation) and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service). This expands the chatbot’s capabilities and enables it to deliver more intelligent responses based on the back-end actions, requests, and processes it has executed.

Now enterprise chatbots can answer questions more precisely, for example, approve loan requests by integrating existing RPA sequences, use personalized data from a CRM system to deliver contextually aware responses or trigger a series of HR events when an employee books leave.

Powerful integration capabilities have long been available with Teneo and with the addition of Teneo Connectors, enterprises now have the benefit of pre-built APIs that make it significantly quicker to integrate Teneo with a wide range of back-end systems and third-party data sources providing a significant advantage for businesses, and their customers.

Already one Artificial Solutions’ customer has reduced the time it takes to deliver essential legal documentation to customers from 7 days to one hour, simply by connecting its Teneo based chatbot into an RPA workflow.

Artificial Solution’s advanced conversational AI development platform allows enterprises to handle customer conversations relating to complex processes with ease. For example, a customer wanting to change vehicles on an existing policy can do so in just a few minutes via the Teneo based chatbot. The chatbot would use connectors to complete initial security checks, call on an RPA to pull up all the vehicle information it needs just from the license plate and then complete the entire transaction via integration into backend systems, before sending the customer a copy of the changed policy. It can even send a copy of the transcript to the customer if asked.

Teneo is Artificial Solutions award-winning development platform that allows developers and business users to build conversational AI applications in over 35 languages running over any channel, device or service. The launch of Teneo Connectors is backed by multiple new partnerships from leading RPAs, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and IVR providers. Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

