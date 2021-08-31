MiaRec Releases Integrated Voice Analytics

MiaRec, a provider of voice solutions, has updated the analytics component of its call recording and quality assurance solution.

The update allows MiaRec to show alerts and trending topics based on automatic keyword spotting. Designed to extract data from customer conversations, MiaRec Analytics includes tools for call and employee scoring that allow companies to discover inefficiencies and training needs.

Users can also take advantage of a new Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliance feature that allows data masking in their audio and transcripts.

"MiaRec is thrilled to take our analytics update live. This update integrates multiple applications into a cohesive analytics platform," MiaRec CEO Gennadiy Bezko said in a statement. "We built our analytics offering around flexible pricing models that allow customers to select the analytics functions they need. "We poured countless hours into this release to make our application surpass the expectations of a recording and quality assurance platform. Keyword spotting has been a useful part of speech recognition, but really taking advantage of it requires the application to group words topically—the way a person would," Bezko continued, "MiaRec looks for the number of times a spotted phrase occurs and alerts supervisors when a trend, positive or negative, is building in their call center."

