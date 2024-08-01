NLX Acquires Radish Systems

NLX, providers of an artificial intelligence platform for advanced conversational experiences, has acquired Radish Systems and its patented ChoiceView technology, which adds visual interaction on voice transactions. This complements NLX's proprietary technology which includes its industry-leading, patented multimodal capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We have long believed that an immersive experience that synchronizes multiple channels, like voice and web or mobile, is the best way to guide a customer through their service journey because it builds trust and lets the user drive the interaction at their own pace until it's resolved," said Andrei Papancea, CEO and chief product officer of NLX, in a statement. "Our acquisition of Radish Systems and its intellectual property is part of our broader growth strategy for NLX and our ongoing investment in multimodal technology, ensuring our customers continue to have access to and can deploy best-in-class conversational experiences that meet and exceed the expectations of their customers."

"After inventing the initial concept of visual interactive voice response and visual live agents, we're pleased that our vision and the ChoiceView technology will live on as part of the NLX solution. ChoiceView brings new opportunities for voice-and-visual customer engagement with both automated systems and live agents. It enables users to easily incorporate multimodal solutions in their own systems," Richard Davis, Radish's co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a statement.