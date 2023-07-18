Optimove Adds Voice Search Capabilities to Opti-X

Optimove, a marketing platform provider, has added artificial intelligence-powered voice search capabilities to its Opti-X digital experience platform, which serves personalized content and product recommendations to consumers across digital touch points.

Optimove's intelligent voice search functionality is native to Opti-X and operates via automatic speech recognition system (ASR) that transforms voice signals into text. The company's voice recognition technology allows consumers to search using their voice with a self-learning engine then translating the phrases into text.

Integrating speech-to-search capabilities will empower Optimove clients to do the following:

Personalize search experiences with results based on previous searches, preferences, and other site behaviors.

Empower consumers to search on the go.

Sponsor or promote content with customizable business rules alongside organic search results.

"Introducing groundbreaking voice search technology into Optimove's AI-powered intelligent search engine marks a significant stride in meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Rob Davis director of personalization technology at Optimove, in a statement. "This advancement guarantees a delightful and intuitive experience for consumers across our clients' interfaces. It empowers brands to prioritize consumers further and deliver seamless, unobtrusive, and organic customer experiences that garner loyalty and trust and allows further avenues for consumers to lead their own marketing journeys."

