Pindrop Acquires Next Caller

Pindrop, a provider of voice security, authentication, and verification solutions, has acquired Next Caller, a provider of call verification and fraud detection technology for contact centers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Next Caller is a true pioneer in the device verification space. The growth Next Caller has experienced has been truly impressive to witness. Operating independently as close partners, we're thrilled to be able to now work together to provide even better solutions to our respective customers and prospects while keeping a close eye on the many growth opportunities ahead of us," said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Pindrop's CEO, in a statement.

"As we thought about the future of our industry, it has always been clear to me that Pindrop would lead the charge. Thus, when the opportunity arose to join forces with the Pindrop team, we jumped. Our two companies will now be able to service the market in its entirety with the right solution for whatever stage of voice security and authentication they are in," said Ian Roncoroni, Next Caller's co-founder and CEO, in a statement.