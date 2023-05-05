Pindrop Delivers Voice Authentication Through Google Cloud Marketplace

Pindrop, a provider of voice technology, has made its suite of voice authentication solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Pindrop is also an independent software vendor (ISV) partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can deploy Pindrop's advanced voice authentication and fraud solutions on Google's cloud infrastructure.

"We've seen a 40 percent increase in fraud attacks, with call centers hit especially hard. Financial services and insurance organizations need a better way to authenticate their customers in a seamless and secure way that also provides a positive customer experience. This is Pindrop's mission, and by making our solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we'll be able to bring these benefits to even more companies to enable the next generation of fraud defense," Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and co-founder of Pindrop, said in a statement. "With Pindrop's voice authentication solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to access an innovative security solution to help prevent fraud and provide protection in the call center," Kalebyra White, ISV specialist at Google Cloud, said in a statement.

