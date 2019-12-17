Ribbon and Amazon Partner on Automated Call Analytics and Recording

Ribbon Communications, a provider of cloud communications solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable simplified forwarding of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) audio streams to Amazon Chime Voice Connector by using Session Initiation Protocol-based Media Recording (SIPREC).

Ribbon's Session Border Controllers (SBCs) with SIPREC capabilities now support Amazon Chime Voice Connector with a tested solution for AWS customers by forwarding audio streams to AWS for real-time analytics.

Ribbon is a Select Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) whose SBC Software Edition (SWe) is available in AWS Marketplace and as an AWS Quick Start.

In March Ribbon's SBC SWe was tested with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector to help customers move their SIP trunking workloads to AWS.Amazon Chime Voice Connector enables companies to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. Developers can also use it to build PSTN calling with the Amazon Chime SDK or stream audio for phone call analytics and machine learning. Companies can use the Amazon Chime Voice Connector's SIPREC streaming feature to receive audio from their on-premises PBX or contact center for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis.

"Our customers tell us that the traditional approach to verifying compliance related to financial transactions done over the phone, which involves having teams of people listen to samples of recorded calls, is expensive," said Sid Rao, general manager of Amazon Chime at AWS, in a statement. "We're delighted to be working with Ribbon to enable customers to use Session Border Controllers with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC feature and Amazon Transcribe to build a real-time, automated solution that can analyze calls to assist with compliance." "We are pleased to continue building on our already strong relationship with AWS by delivering advanced SIP recording capabilities through our market-proven session border controllers," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's executive vice president of products, research and development, support, and supply chain, in a statement "Ribbon SBCs allow up to four concurrent SIP recording sessions, enabling recorded data to be used for multiple purposes simultaneously, such as real-time analytics for call center agents, recordings for corporate compliance and back-up, and lawful intercept."

Ribbon's SBCs offer SIP message manipulation capabilities to ensure interoperability with various recorders and the ability to send multiple audio stream recordings. In addition, Ribbon's SBCs deliver SIP Recording, with the ability to send rich metadata to recorders for downstream analytics and encryption of signaling and media packets sent to the recorder.

