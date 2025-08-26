Sendbird Launches Voice AI

Sendbird, a communications platform provider, has launched Sendbird voice AI, a voice automation solution for customer service that, together with web, app and SMS, provides a unified customer experience across all touchpoints.

Sendbird voice AI features the following capabilities:

"Voice remains the most personal channel in customer experience, yet too many voice AI solutions fall short, either sounding robotic or failing when faced with the unpredictability of real phone conversations and the nuances of human speech," said Shailesh Nalawadi, vice president of product management at Sendbird, in a statement. "Customers do not have the patience for clunky experiences, and that's why Sendbird voice AI is built to handle the messiness of accents, interruptions, and background noise. We didn't build another voice bot. We built the only voice AI that's fast, natural, and structured to perform like your best agent on your busiest days."