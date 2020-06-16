TTEC Expands Voice and Contact Center Offerings

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services company, has strengthened its cloud contact center solution with workforce optimization, CRM, interactive voice response, and artificial intelligence applications.

The company's expanded security authorization includes capabilities from the following CX technology partners:

Verint Systems, for workforce optimization (WFO);

Nuance Communications, for voice and conversational interactive voice response (IVR);

Google AI integration; and

CRM integration adaptors that include Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and ServiceNOW through a partnership with Bucher + Suter.

In addition, TTEC announced it has pending IL4 Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization to offer clients an even deeper level of security and data protection. TTEC's government contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution is already authorized by FedRAMP and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

"Our expanded FedRAMP authorization adds more value to the agencies we serve by integrating the most highly sought-after, secure, best-of-breed CX applications in one platform, creating a powerful, single, comprehensive SaaS cloud contact center solution," said Jonathan Lerner, president of TTEC Digital, in a statement. "The expansion of our technology and service partners further strengthens our direct and partner sales channels. Our government clients benefit by having multiple partners who can provide our CCaaS offering, and we benefit by further expanding our market reach. We will continue to develop our partner ecosystem with a focus on best-of-breed and complementary technology and service providers."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned